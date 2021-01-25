Welch Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $274.50 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.