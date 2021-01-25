Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 150 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,432 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.96. The stock had a trading volume of 28,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $115.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

