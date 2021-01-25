Kwmg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,178 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 60,082 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 46,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 310,408 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,273,000 after acquiring an additional 52,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 34,845 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.02. 52,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,077,751. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.52, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.37.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

