The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,299 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $93,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.57. The stock had a trading volume of 192,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,693,494. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $208.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

