Strs Ohio Has $105.14 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,146,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $105,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.92. The stock had a trading volume of 590,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,138,914. The firm has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

