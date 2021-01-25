Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.13 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will announce $126.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.10 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $121.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $499.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $496.05 million to $502.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $520.83 million, with estimates ranging from $505.40 million to $542.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.34). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

HR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,443. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 171,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 25,987 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 42,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

