Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.94. Hill-Rom reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Hill-Rom stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 15.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Hill-Rom by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 268,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,279,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Hill-Rom by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Hill-Rom by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 644,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,111,000 after buying an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

