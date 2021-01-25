National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.20.

NHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.70. 4,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,714. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average of $63.23. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in National Health Investors by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 129,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 18.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 36,485 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 39.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

