Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFF. Stephens began coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE GFF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.48. 3,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,507. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.00. Griffon has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $27.53.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $660.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.40 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Griffon will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henry A. Alpert purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,829.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the third quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 85.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 272.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 241.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the third quarter worth $225,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

