Hedget (HGET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.64 Million

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Hedget has a total market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $429,477.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget token can now be purchased for approximately $3.22 or 0.00009539 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00052293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00125424 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00071902 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00267758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00067019 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00036989 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

Hedget Token Trading

Hedget can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

