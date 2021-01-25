Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $4.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HES. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Hess by 16.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 199,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 27,573 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,182,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 26.7% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.15. The company had a trading volume of 26,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,062. Hess has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.