Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will announce $38.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.00 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $2.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,746.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $121.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.66 million to $126.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $221.56 million, with estimates ranging from $162.41 million to $280.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GBT shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.16. 6,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

