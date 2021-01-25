DPRating (RATING) Trading Down 17.2% Over Last Week

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. DPRating has a total market cap of $238,623.93 and $27,073.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00070275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.46 or 0.00735468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00046997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.22 or 0.04177440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017206 BTC.

DPRating Profile

RATING is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

DPRating can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

