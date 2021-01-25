Vertcoin (VTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $56,678.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and $56,678.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,781.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.90 or 0.04132097 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.15 or 0.00420781 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $447.56 or 0.01324858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.65 or 0.00519947 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.43 or 0.00421620 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.19 or 0.00275856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00022506 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,433,772 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

