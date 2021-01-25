NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 290.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 545,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,437 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 3.4% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $42,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $2,776,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE stock opened at $84.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $85.03.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

