Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.84

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.84 and last traded at $29.75, with a volume of 14058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 303,100 shares of company stock worth $7,919,269 over the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

