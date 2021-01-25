Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.91

Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.91 and last traded at $32.91, with a volume of 3482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.85 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $228,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,986,073. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,268.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $785,100. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Rayonier during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Rayonier during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 134.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 78,887 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

