Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Shares Gap Down to $3.60

Shares of Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.30. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 303 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18.

About Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM)

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in Network and Hospital segments. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.