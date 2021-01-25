Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Shares Gap Down to $35.00

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.00, but opened at $32.36. Graybug Vision shares last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 52 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRAY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Graybug Vision currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.96). Analysts predict that Graybug Vision, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRAY. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the third quarter valued at about $67,131,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the third quarter valued at about $24,535,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the third quarter valued at about $3,178,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the third quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graybug Vision Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.