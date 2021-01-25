Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Shares Gap Down to $39.37

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.37, but opened at $34.81. Kaspien shares last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 212 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $70.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Get Kaspien alerts:

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.91 million for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 923.43%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaspien stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.90% of Kaspien at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Kaspien Company Profile (NASDAQ:KSPN)

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.