Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) Shares Up 6.7%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT)’s stock price traded up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 189,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 66,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02. The stock has a market cap of C$12.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08.

Get Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) alerts:

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$7.09 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.