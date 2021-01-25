Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) Shares Up 6.7%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT)’s stock price traded up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 189,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 66,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02. The stock has a market cap of C$12.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08.

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$7.09 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

