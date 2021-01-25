Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) (CVE:TSN) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

Shares of Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) (CVE:TSN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.20. Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 12,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,655.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20.

Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) (CVE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.15 million during the quarter.

Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) Company Profile (CVE:TSN)

Telson Mining Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Campo Morado mine consisting of six mining concessions covering an area of approximately 12,045 hectares located in Guerrero state, Mexico; and the Tahuehueto project comprising 28 mining concessions covering an area of 7,492 hectares located in northwestern Durango State, Mexico.

