Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) (CVE:TSN) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

Shares of Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) (CVE:TSN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.20. Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 12,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,655.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20.

Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) (CVE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.15 million during the quarter.

Telson Mining Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Campo Morado mine consisting of six mining concessions covering an area of approximately 12,045 hectares located in Guerrero state, Mexico; and the Tahuehueto project comprising 28 mining concessions covering an area of 7,492 hectares located in northwestern Durango State, Mexico.

