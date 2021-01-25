MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRPRF. Bank of America raised shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRPRF remained flat at $$9.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

