Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on PDYPY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of PDYPY traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.56. 16,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,021. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.94 and a 200-day moving average of $86.45. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $111.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

