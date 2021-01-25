NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on NCR shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of NCR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.72. 25,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80. NCR has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCR will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NCR by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

