Connectome (CNTM) Trading Down 14.3% This Week

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Connectome has a market cap of $1.41 million and $1.68 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Connectome token can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00003430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Connectome alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00070251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $247.82 or 0.00731863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00046955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.82 or 0.04181233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017198 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome is a token. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

Connectome Token Trading

Connectome can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CNTMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.