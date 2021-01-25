Beam Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.33 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001075 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Beam has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $29.13 million and approximately $10.33 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000586 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 80,003,080 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

