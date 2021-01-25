Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.21 Million

Equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will announce $27.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.30 million. Aspen Aerogels posted sales of $46.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $104.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.50 million to $105.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $108.15 million, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $110.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.61.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $409,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 9,487 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $107,108.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,228 shares of company stock worth $1,583,782 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 518.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. 1,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,471. The company has a market cap of $497.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $21.56.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

