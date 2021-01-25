Ternio Hits Market Capitalization of $4.34 Million (TERN)

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Ternio has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ternio has a total market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $4,988.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ternio token can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00052353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00125525 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00071872 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00267208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00066915 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00036982 BTC.

Ternio Token Profile

Ternio’s total supply is 899,921,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,914,692 tokens. Ternio’s official message board is medium.com/@ternio . The official website for Ternio is www.ternio.io . The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ternio is a blockchain network utilizing a Lexicon based upon Hyperledger Fabric for immediate smart contracts and transactions of advertisements, a communication layer for fast data transfer. The Ternio token was built on Stellar (XLM) blockchain. “

Ternio Token Trading

Ternio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ternio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

