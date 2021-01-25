TrueFeedBack (TFB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $396,551.00

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $396,551.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00070251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $247.82 or 0.00731863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00046955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.82 or 0.04181233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017198 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack (TFB) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

