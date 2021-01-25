ZB Token Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, ZB Token has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One ZB Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC on major exchanges. ZB Token has a market cap of $127.57 million and approximately $10.80 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00070180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $254.38 or 0.00739503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.01 or 0.04192086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016923 BTC.

ZB Token Profile



ZB Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, "ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange."