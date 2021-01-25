Strs Ohio Sells 8,525 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $75,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GS traded down $7.08 on Monday, reaching $282.31. The company had a trading volume of 88,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $309.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

