The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.00

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 20177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. On average, analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 117,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

