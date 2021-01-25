Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.55

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.55 and last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRG. CJS Securities began coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franchise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $550.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 677.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after buying an additional 817,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 244,851 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 1,632.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 193,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 182,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after buying an additional 137,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,345,000. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

