Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.46

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 4276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

AQN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $376.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.86 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 54,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

