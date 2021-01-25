Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.34

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.34 and last traded at $40.08, with a volume of 2296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLA shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -41.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Elizabeth Carducci sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $78,424.02. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 796,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,309,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 53,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $2,146,696.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,161,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,491,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,108,606 shares of company stock worth $39,654,941.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 53.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 1,872.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 75.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 86,419 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

