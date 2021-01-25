SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Hits New 52-Week High at $141.52

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $141.52 and last traded at $141.52, with a volume of 145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.09.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.39.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth $79,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth $449,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.