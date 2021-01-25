Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $102.16

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.16 and last traded at $101.81, with a volume of 536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.90.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,845.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 53.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Science Applications International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

