Kwmg LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,271,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,700,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,987,000 after buying an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,393,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,443,000 after buying an additional 834,150 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,957.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,487 shares of company stock worth $6,895,252 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $1.11 on Monday, reaching $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,321,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $60.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.