Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Raised by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $6.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,907.95. 27,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,668. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,934.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,767.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,628.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.95.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.