iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Sets New 1-Year High at $136.88

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $136.88 and last traded at $136.55, with a volume of 426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

