Affiance Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,969 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,410,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,629,000 after purchasing an additional 557,968 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,695,000 after purchasing an additional 437,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after purchasing an additional 416,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $45.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.