TenX (PAY) Price Hits $0.0503 on Top Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. One TenX token can now be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. TenX has a market cap of $7.36 million and $15.20 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TenX has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TenX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00070333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.83 or 0.00740080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00048056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,444.73 or 0.04229047 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017022 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX is a token. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,439,017 tokens. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.