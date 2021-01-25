Ultiledger 1-Day Volume Tops $113,374.00 (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Ultiledger coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultiledger has a market cap of $29.04 million and $113,374.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00070333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $252.83 or 0.00740080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00048056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,444.73 or 0.04229047 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017022 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger's total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins.

The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io . The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

Ultiledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

