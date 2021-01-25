Zenfuse (ZEFU) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.12 Million

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $3.54 million and $1.12 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse token can currently be purchased for $0.0923 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded up 57.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00070333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.83 or 0.00740080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00048056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,444.73 or 0.04229047 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017022 BTC.

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,286,249 tokens. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zenfuse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

