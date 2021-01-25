Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to Post $4.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will report earnings of $4.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.67 and the highest is $4.90. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted earnings per share of $4.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year earnings of $15.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.65 to $15.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.02 to $11.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS.

HII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.67.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,365.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 29,434 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,472.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HII traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.49. 4,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,243. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $278.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

