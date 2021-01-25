Civic (CVC) Reaches Market Cap of $103.88 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Civic has a market capitalization of $103.88 million and $24.88 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Civic has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.37 or 0.00747280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.67 or 0.04203307 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016879 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.