Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.81. 43,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,931,798. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 2,775.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709,733 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,804,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,239,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,037 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 468.0% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,480,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

