Protech Home Medical (OTCMKTS:PTQQF) Price Target Increased to $3.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Protech Home Medical (OTCMKTS:PTQQF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 81.70% from the company’s current price.

Shares of PTQQF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 130,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,450. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. Protech Home Medical has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.68.

Get Protech Home Medical alerts:

About Protech Home Medical

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Protech Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protech Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.