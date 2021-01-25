Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 3,556 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in International Business Machines by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,993,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.43 and a 200 day moving average of $122.77. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

